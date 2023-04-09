Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
