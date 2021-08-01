Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.