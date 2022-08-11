Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.