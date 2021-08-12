The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a…