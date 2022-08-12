Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.