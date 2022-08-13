Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.