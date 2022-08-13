Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
