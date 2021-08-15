 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert