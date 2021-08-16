 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

