Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph.