Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.