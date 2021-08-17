Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds …