Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
