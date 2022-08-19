 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

