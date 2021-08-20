 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert