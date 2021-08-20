Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds …