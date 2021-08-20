Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.