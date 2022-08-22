Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.