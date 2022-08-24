 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

