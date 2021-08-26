Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Updated
Updated
