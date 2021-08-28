 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert