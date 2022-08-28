Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.