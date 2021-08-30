Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.