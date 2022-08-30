Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.