Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.