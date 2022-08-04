The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
