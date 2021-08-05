 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

