The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle w…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'l…