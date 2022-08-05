 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

