The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle w…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'l…