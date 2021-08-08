The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
