Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'l…
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle w…
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…