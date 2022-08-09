The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
There's a new website called heat.gov that officials hope can help people and local governments beat the heat and keep it from getting deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reac…