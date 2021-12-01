Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…