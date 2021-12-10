Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Thursday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesb…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…