Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

