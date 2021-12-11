Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.