Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

