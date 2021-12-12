Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
