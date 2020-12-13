Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.