Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

