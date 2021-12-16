Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.