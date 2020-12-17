 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:45 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

