Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…