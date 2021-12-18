Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.