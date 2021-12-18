Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
