 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
Weather

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

  • Updated

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert