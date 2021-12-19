Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.