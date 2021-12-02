 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert