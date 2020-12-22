 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

