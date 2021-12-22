 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

