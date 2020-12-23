 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert