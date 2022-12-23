Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.