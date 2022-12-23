Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. To…