Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 1:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

