Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

