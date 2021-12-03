Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.