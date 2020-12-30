 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert