Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA
